Fx10Setup_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3680
(15)
fx10setup.mq5 (9.96 KB) view
fx10setup_htf.mq5 (10.75 KB) view
The Fx10Setup indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Fx10Setup.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Fx10Setup_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13078

