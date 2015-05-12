CodeBaseSections
Donchian Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Guilherme Santos
12632
(30)
donchian_fibo.mq5 (14.59 KB) view
Authors:

Richard Donchian, based on the code by Luis Guilherme Damiani, posted by Nikolay Kositsin. (All credits maintained.)

This indicator is a modified version of Donchian Channels by Luis Guilherme Damiani, inspired by DonForex DonchianFibo indicator for MetaTrader 4.

I never found this indicator for Metatrader 5, so i made one for me. Hope you enjoy it.

Donchian Fibo for MetaTrader 5

