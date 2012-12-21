CodeBaseSections
ytg_Change_Price_Percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6203
(19)
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.13 KB) view
ytg_change_price_percent.mq5 (10.68 KB) view
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

This indicator displays day price change in percentage for four selected financial institutes. 

The indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 31.05.2009.  

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).  

Fig.1 The ytg_Change_Price_Percent indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1304

