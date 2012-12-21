Watch how to download trading robots for free
ytg_Change_Price_Percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6203
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
This indicator displays day price change in percentage for four selected financial institutes.
The indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 31.05.2009.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
Fig.1 The ytg_Change_Price_Percent indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1304
