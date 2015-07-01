CodeBaseSections
ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator shows the ChandelierStops_v1 trend indicator position from ten different timeframes.

If the indicator line is positioned lower than the minimum price level, the squares are painted in light green, if it's higher than the maximum price level, the squares are painted in pink. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13052

MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10

The MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ChandelierStops_v1 indicator position from ten different timeframes.

Rainbow_HMA_HTF Rainbow_HMA_HTF

The Rainbow_HMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChangeOfVolatility_HTF ChangeOfVolatility_HTF

The ChangeOfVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChannelAnt_HTF ChannelAnt_HTF

The ChannelAnt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.