CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13721
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
rainbow.mq5 (10.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Sixty Moving Averages with gradually changing period on a single chart.

Indicator input parameters:

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Averaging method
input uint StartLength=2; // First depth of averaging
input uint StartStep=2;   // Starting step of averaging change
input uint EndStep=6;     // Final step of averaging change                                         
input int XPhase=15;      // Averaging parameter
                          // for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient process;
                          // for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_QUARTER_;// Price constant
input int Shift=0;      // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Rainbow indicator

Fig.1. The Rainbow indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13031

Chande_Momentum_Oscillator_HTF Chande_Momentum_Oscillator_HTF

The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChandeQStick_HTF ChandeQStick_HTF

The ChandeQStick indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Rainbow_HTF Rainbow_HTF

The Rainbow indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChandelExitSign ChandelExitSign

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the ChandelExit indicator cloud changes its color.