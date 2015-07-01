Join our fan page
Rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Sixty Moving Averages with gradually changing period on a single chart.
Indicator input parameters:
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Averaging method input uint StartLength=2; // First depth of averaging input uint StartStep=2; // Starting step of averaging change input uint EndStep=6; // Final step of averaging change input int XPhase=15; // Averaging parameter // for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient process; // for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_QUARTER_;// Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The Rainbow indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13031
