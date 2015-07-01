CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ChandeQStick_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3456
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
chandeqstick.mq5 (6.98 KB) view
chandeqstick_htf.mq5 (8.15 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The ChandeQStick indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ChandeQStick.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ChandeQStick_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13029

