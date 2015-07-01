Watch how to download trading robots for free
ChandelExitSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
MQLService
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the ChandelExit indicator cloud changes its color.
Fig.1. The ChandelExitSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13035
