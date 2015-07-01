CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Rainbow_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5277
(14)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
rainbow.mq5 (10.71 KB) view
rainbow_htf.mq5 (13.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Rainbow indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Rainbow.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Rainbow_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13032

