BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4385
(15)
bullsbearseyes.mq5 (7.43 KB) view
bullsbearseyestrend_x10.mq5 (11.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.18 KB) view
The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13025

Attention Level Attention Level

The indicator places a horizontal non-trade level on a chart that helps intraday traders to evaluate trend change within a day.

Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator algorithm.

MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10

The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

BullsBearsEyes_HTF BullsBearsEyes_HTF

The BullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.