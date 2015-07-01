The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator