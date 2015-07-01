CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4337
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13026

BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10

The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Attention Level Attention Level

The indicator places a horizontal non-trade level on a chart that helps intraday traders to evaluate trend change within a day.

BullsBearsEyes_HTF BullsBearsEyes_HTF

The BullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChandelExit_HTF ChandelExit_HTF

The ChandelExit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.