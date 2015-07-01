Join our fan page
MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13026
