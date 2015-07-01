Watch how to download trading robots for free
Join our fan page
Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4404
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator algorithm.
Fig.1. The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13006
Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_HTF
The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_BlauTVI
The Exp_BlauTVI Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the BlauTVI trend indicator.
Attention Level
The indicator places a horizontal non-trade level on a chart that helps intraday traders to evaluate trend change within a day.BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10
The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.