Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4404
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator algorithm.

Fig.1. The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13006

Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_HTF Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1_HTF

The Chande_Kroll_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_BlauTVI Exp_BlauTVI

The Exp_BlauTVI Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the BlauTVI trend indicator.

Attention Level Attention Level

The indicator places a horizontal non-trade level on a chart that helps intraday traders to evaluate trend change within a day.

BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10

The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.