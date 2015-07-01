Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BullsBearsEyes_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4087
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The BullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The BullsBearsEyes_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13027
The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10
The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
The ChandelExit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ChandeQStick_HTF
The ChandeQStick indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.