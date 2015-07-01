CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BullsBearsEyes_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4087
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The BullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires BullsBearsEyes.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BullsBearsEyes_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The BullsBearsEyes_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13027

MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10

The MultiBullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10

The BullsBearsEyesTrend_x10 indicator shows the BullsBearsEyes oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

ChandelExit_HTF ChandelExit_HTF

The ChandelExit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ChandeQStick_HTF ChandeQStick_HTF

The ChandeQStick indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.