The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the BinaryWaveSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored indication of trend or trade direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The BinaryWaveSign input parameters: 
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Timeframe for indicator calculation
//--- indicators weight. If zero, the indicator doesn't take part in the wave calculation
input double WeightMA    = 1.0;
input double WeightMACD  = 1.0;
input double WeightOsMA  = 1.0;
input double WeightCCI   = 1.0;
input double WeightMOM   = 1.0;
input double WeightRSI   = 1.0;
input double WeightADX   = 1.0;
//---- Moving Average parameters
input int   MAPeriod=13;
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- MACD parameters
input int   FastMACD     = 12;
input int   SlowMACD     = 26;
input int   SignalMACD   = 9;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   PriceMACD=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- OsMA parameters
input int   FastPeriod   = 12;
input int   SlowPeriod   = 26;
input int   SignalPeriod = 9;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   OsMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- CCI parameters
input int   CCIPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   CCIPrice=PRICE_MEDIAN;
//---- Momentum parameters
input int   MOMPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MOMPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- RSI parameters
input int   RSIPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---- ADX parameters
input int   ADXPeriod=14;
//---- wave smoothing
input Smooth_Method bMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Averaging method
input int bLength=5;  // Smoothing depth                    
input int bPhase=100; // Smoothing parameter
                      // for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient process;
  2. The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrLimeGreen;               // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

If several BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file BinaryWaveSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. BinaryWave_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12997

