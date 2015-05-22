CodeBaseSections
BinaryWaveSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

LeMan

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the BinaryWave indicator changes direction.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The BinaryWaveSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12996

