BlauTStochI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3472
(17)
blautstochi.mq5 (9.29 KB) view
blautstochi_htf.mq5 (9.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The BlauTStochI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires BlauTStochI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BlauTStochI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13002

