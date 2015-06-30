Join our fan page
MultiMFITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiMFITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the MFI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in gold, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig.1. The MultiMFITrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12993
