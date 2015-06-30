CodeBaseSections
MultiStochasticTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

5039
(17)
The MultiStochasticTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the Stochastic oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in dark green. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiStochasticTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12995

