NDuet - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7400
The real author:
Tartan
Two different period Moving Averages to define the direction of the trend and the semaphore signal indicator to specify the moment for settlement of a deal. Note that the indicator at first was used on small timeframes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.
Fig.1 The NDuet indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1507
