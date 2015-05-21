Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
QQE_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5334
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the QQESign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- The QQESign input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint RSI_Period=123; input uint SF=41; input double DARFACTOR=4.236; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Method of averaging input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter //--- XPhase: for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient period //--- XPhase: for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
- The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrRoyalBlue; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20;
- The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indicator triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
If several QQE_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQESign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. QQE_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation
Fig.2. QQE_HTF_Signal. Signal for a deal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12875
The ForexOFFTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the ForexOFFTrendSign indicator.ForexOFFTrendSign
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the ForexOFFTrend oscillator.
The r_Gator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ADX_Smoothed_HTF
The ADX_Smoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.