Indicators

QQE_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5334
(13)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
qqesign.mq5 (10.19 KB) view
qqe_htf_signal.mq5 (15.01 KB) view
The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the QQESign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The QQESign input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint RSI_Period=123;
input uint SF=41;
input double DARFACTOR=4.236;
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA;               // Method of averaging
input int XPhase=15;                                   // Smoothing parameter
//--- XPhase: for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient period
//--- XPhase: for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
  2. The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrRoyalBlue;               // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink;                // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;    
  3. The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

If several QQE_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQESign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. QQE_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12875

