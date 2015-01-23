Watch how to download trading robots for free
ForexOFFTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Rewritten by CrazyChart
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on March 8, 2006.
Fig.1. ForexOFFTrend Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11270
