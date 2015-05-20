Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JFatlSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4123
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JFATL average changes direction.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The JFatlSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12845
Semaphore signal indicator based on the i-Sadukey_v1 digital filter.LaguerreCandle
The Laguerre indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The ColorHMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.Ozymandias_Lite
Simplified version of Ozymandias with price band lines removed.