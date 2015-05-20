CodeBaseSections
JFatlSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
jfatlsign.mq5 (9.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JFATL average changes direction.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The JFatlSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12845

