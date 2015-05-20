CodeBaseSections
i-Sadukey_v1_Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Semaphore signal indicator based on the i-Sadukey_v1 digital filter.

Fig.1. The i-Sadukey_v1_Sig indicator

Fig.1. The i-Sadukey_v1_Sig indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12840

LaguerreCandle LaguerreCandle

The Laguerre indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

HullTrend_HTF_Signal HullTrend_HTF_Signal

The HullTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the HullTrendSign indicator.

JFatlSign JFatlSign

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JFATL average changes direction.

ColorHMA_StDev ColorHMA_StDev

The ColorHMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.