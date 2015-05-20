Join our fan page
LaguerreCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4744
The Laguerre indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Laguerre algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Laguerre.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The LaguerreCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12832
