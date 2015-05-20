CodeBaseSections
LaguerreCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The Laguerre indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Laguerre algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Laguerre.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The LaguerreCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12832

