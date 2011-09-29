CodeBaseSections
i-Sadukey_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
i-sadukey_v1.mq5 (17.54 KB) view
Description:

This digital filter shows a trend by changing the color.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 9.01.2009.

i-Sadukey_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/467

