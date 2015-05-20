Join our fan page
Exp_ADXCrossing - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system using the ADXCrossing indicator.
A trade decision is made when a colored indicator dot appears.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ADXCrossing.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H1:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12830
