XXRSX_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XXRSX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the XXRSX indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK=2.0; // Square-law filter coefficient
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XXRSX_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12824
