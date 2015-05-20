CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XXRSX_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4575
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xxrsx_stdev.mq5 (13.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XXRSX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the XXRSX indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK=2.0;  // Square-law filter coefficient

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XXRSX_StDev indicator

Fig.1. The XXRSX_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12824

TEMACandle TEMACandle

The Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

JJRSXCandle JJRSXCandle

The JJRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorJFatl_StDev ColorJFatl_StDev

The ColorJFatl indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

XCCX_StDev_Signal XCCX_StDev_Signal

Semaphore signal indicator based on the XCCX_StDev indicator values.