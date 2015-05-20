CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJFatl_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4158
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
colorjfatl_stdev.mq5 (15.15 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorJFatl indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the ColorJFatl indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_StDev indicator

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12825

XXRSX_StDev XXRSX_StDev

The XXRSX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TEMACandle TEMACandle

The Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

XCCX_StDev_Signal XCCX_StDev_Signal

Semaphore signal indicator based on the XCCX_StDev indicator values.

XXRSX_StDev_Signal XXRSX_StDev_Signal

Semaphore signal indicator based on the XXRSX_StDev indicator values.