JJRSXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The JJRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JJRSX algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JJRSX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The JJRSXCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12822
