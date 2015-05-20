CodeBaseSections
TEMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4443
(18)
temacandle.mq5 (6.87 KB) view
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Triple Exponential Moving Average algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The TEMACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12823

