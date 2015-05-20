Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TEMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4443
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Triple Exponential Moving Average algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The TEMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12823
The JJRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.JCCXCandle
The JCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The XXRSX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.ColorJFatl_StDev
The ColorJFatl indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.