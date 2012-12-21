Join our fan page
XMA_Range_Bands_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XMA_Range_Bands indicator variant which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Place XMA_Range_Bands.mq5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1 The XMA_Range_Bands_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1274
