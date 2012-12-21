CodeBaseSections
Exp_3XMA_Ishimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5264
(31)
exp_3xma_ishimoku.mq5 (9.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
3xma_ishimoku.mq5 (10.61 KB) view
xma_ishimoku.mq5 (9.68 KB) view
The breakthrough trading system using the 3XMA_Ishimoku indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the Moving Average is outside the cloud.

Place 3XMA_Ishimoku.ex5 and XMA_Ishimoku.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1290

