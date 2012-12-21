Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_3XMA_Ishimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5264
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The breakthrough trading system using the 3XMA_Ishimoku indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the Moving Average is outside the cloud.
Place 3XMA_Ishimoku.ex5 and XMA_Ishimoku.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1290
Financial asset oscillation spectrum normalized by values of a simple Moving AverageStopLevelCounter
The Expert Advisor is a profit calculator on the opening position for price movement to a price level fixed in the chart
The XMA_Range_Bands indicator variant which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.Exp_ADX_Smoothed
The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator