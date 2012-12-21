CodeBaseSections
Spectr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

Financial asset oscillation spectrum normalized by values of a simple Moving Average.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.07.2009.  

Fig.1 The Spectr indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1277

