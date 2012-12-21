Join our fan page
Spectr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
Financial asset oscillation spectrum normalized by values of a simple Moving Average.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.07.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1277
