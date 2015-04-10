CodeBaseSections
AdaptiveRVISign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Original author:

Witold Wozniak

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the AdaptiveRVI oscillator.

The indicator requires CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The AdaptiveRVISign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12706

