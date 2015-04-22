CodeBaseSections
Shifted Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Grzegorz Korycki
9272
(22)
Real author:

angreeee, MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Indicator is a modified version of Moving Average indicator.

Besides standard horizontal bar shift, it allows user to also shift moving average vertically. Vertical shift is counted in Points.

Fig1. Shifted Moving Average

