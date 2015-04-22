Join our fan page
Shifted Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
angreeee, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Indicator is a modified version of Moving Average indicator.
Besides standard horizontal bar shift, it allows user to also shift moving average vertically. Vertical shift is counted in Points.
