This example shows the use of the mechanism of custom data frame transmission from agents during a brute force search aimed at finding MD5 hashes.



Units of tasks of password search from the MD5 hash are sent to remote agents, which then return found passwords. A found password is printed in the "Experts" window of the main terminal. The speed characteristics of the computing network and the progress are shown in real time.





The test MD5 hash "ab4f63f9ac65152575886860dde480a1" was found in a couple of seconds as a 6-symbol password 'azerty'.







The program also demonstrates the principle of virtualization of nonlinear and non-numeric input parameters into a numeric counter. To do this, we set the sinput flag "not used in the brute force search" and add a working counter named 'Counter', it is program controlled:

sinput int PasswordLengthFrom = 6 ; sinput int PasswordLengthTo = 6 ; sinput BruteForceEnumType BruteforceType =BRUTEFORCE_SET_ASCII_DIGITS; sinput string BruteforceCharacters = "" ; sinput HashEnumType HashType=HASH_TYPE_SINGLE; sinput string HashList= "ab4f63f9ac65152575886860dde480a1" ; sinput long Counter= 0 ;





By using the hybrid master mode, which allows running one EA copy in the terminal in addition to copies on remote and local agents, we can:

manage remote agents and distribute tasks to them

receive data frames from remote agents

handle received data, save them, or visualize on chart

The screenshot above shows that the master EA successfully visualizes the brute force search speed in the computing network.

To activate the master mode, you need to add the OnTesterInit handler in the EA, where you can read all input parameters, convert them into a linear counter and explicitly redefine the operation mode of any input variable. The below code shows how to convert non-numeric/nonlinear parameters to a double counter, then set new limits and operation mode of the numeric Counter parameter:



void OnTesterInit () { double passes= 0.0 ; if (!ExtScanner.CalculatePasses(PasswordLengthFrom,PasswordLengthTo,BruteforceType,BruteforceCharacters,passes)) return ; ParameterSetRange ( "Counter" , true , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 + long (passes/MIN_SCAN_PART));

Although the Counter parameter was initially locked, later it was redefined as an active working counter with explicit limits. This means that the tester will work with this particular parameter.

