BackgroundCandle_3LineBreak_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5018
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled according to the 3LineBreak indicator values.

Depending on the color of the 3LineBreak indicator relative to the zero line the candlestick body is painted in blue or deep pink, and shadows are painted in aquamarine or light pink.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file 3LineBreak.mq5. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The BackgroundCandle_3LineBreak_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The BackgroundCandle_3LineBreak_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12684

