Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ExTrend_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4486
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ExTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ExTrend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The ExTrend_Cloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12683
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two RSI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.CCI_DiverSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two CCI oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe based on the 3LineBreak indicator values.AdaptiveCyberCycle_HTF
The AdaptiveCyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.