Original author:

Rosh

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the NRatio indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The NRatioSign indicator