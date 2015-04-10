CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NRatioSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4309
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
nratiosign.mq5 (12.53 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original author:

Rosh

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the NRatio indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The NRatioSign indicator

Fig. 1. The NRatioSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12593

XCCX_StDev XCCX_StDev

The XCCX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TrendlessAG_Hist TrendlessAG_Hist

A trendless indicator (based on the book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels") made as a colored histogram.

NRatio_Signal NRatio_Signal

The NRatio_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend using the NRatio indicator values with a fixed timeframe.

AFL_Winner AFL_Winner

The ALF Winner indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.