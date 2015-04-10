Join our fan page
NRatioSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4309
-
Original author:
Rosh
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the NRatio indicator.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. The NRatioSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12593
