Indicators
Indicators

NRatio_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4222
(11)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
nratio.mq5 (9.15 KB) view
nratio_signal.mq5 (15.6 KB) view
The NRatio_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the NRatio indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator requires NRatio.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The NRatio_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12595

NRatioSign NRatioSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the NRatio indicator.

XCCX_StDev XCCX_StDev

The XCCX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

AFL_Winner AFL_Winner

The ALF Winner indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.

Ozymandias_HTF Ozymandias_HTF

The Ozymandias indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.