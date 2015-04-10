Join our fan page
NRatio_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The NRatio_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the NRatio indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator requires NRatio.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The NRatio_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12595
