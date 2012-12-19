Join our fan page
Exp_DSSBressert - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4336
Trading system using the DSSBressert indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color of the stochastic changes. Exit of the deals is performed either by a pending order, or by indicator color changing.
Place DSSBressert.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1255
