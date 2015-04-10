CodeBaseSections
Exp_FatlSatlOsma - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3357
(18)
exp_fatlsatlosma.mq5 (5.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
fatlsatlosma.mq5 (9.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
This trading system uses the FatlSatlOsma non-normalized indicator.

A trade decision is made when the FatlSatlOsma oscillator changes direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file FatlSatlOsma.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H12:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12579

