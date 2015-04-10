CodeBaseSections
Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3992
(19)
Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist.mq5 (7.97 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
trendlessag_hist.mq5 (10.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist is based on signals generated by the TrendlessAG_Hist trend indicator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator histogram changes direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file TrendlessAG_Hist.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H12:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12586

