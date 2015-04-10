Join our fan page
Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 3992
The Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist is based on signals generated by the TrendlessAG_Hist trend indicator.
The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator histogram changes direction.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file TrendlessAG_Hist.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H12:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12586
