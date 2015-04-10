The Exp_HLRSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the HLRSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator has crossed the overbought or oversold level determined by the values of the Expert Advisor input parameters:

input uint HLR_UpLevel= 80 ; input uint HLR_DnLevel= 20 ;

There are two algorithms for deals available in the Expert Advisor input parameters:

input Alg_Method Mode=MODE_OUT;

Make deals when entering the oversold or overbought zones; Make deals when exiting the oversold or overbought zones;

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file HLRSign.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at EURUSD H1:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

