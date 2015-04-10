Join our fan page
HLR_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4813
The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the HLRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- The HLRSign input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input Alg_Method Mode=MODE_IN; // Breakthrough algorithm input uint HLR_Range=40; // Indicator averaging period input uint HLR_UpLevel=80; // Overbought level input uint HLR_DnLevel=20; // Oversold level
- The input parameters of HLR_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
//---- Indicator visualization settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; // Uptrend symbol color input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Displaying the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// The corner in which to display the symbol input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- Alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering the indication input uint AlertCount=0; // The number of alerts
If several HLR_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file HLRSign.mq5. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig. 1. The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12574
