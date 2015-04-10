CodeBaseSections
HLR_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the HLRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The HLRSign input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                              // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;            // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input Alg_Method Mode=MODE_IN;                        // Breakthrough algorithm
input uint HLR_Range=40;                              // Indicator averaging period
input uint HLR_UpLevel=80;                            // Overbought level
input uint HLR_DnLevel=20;                            // Oversold level
  2. The input parameters of HLR_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
    //---- Indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                               // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                       // Uptrend symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                    // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                           // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Displaying the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// The corner in which to display the symbol
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical offset
  3. The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering the indication
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // The number of alerts

If several HLR_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file HLRSign.mq5. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The HLR_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12574

