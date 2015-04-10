CodeBaseSections
Leading_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
leading.mq5 (7.45 KB) view
leading_signal.mq5 (12.74 KB) view
The Leading_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the Leading indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator requires Leading.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Leading_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12578

