Leading - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8071
Witold Wozniak
The indicator consisting of two moving averages (Lead and its EMA smoothing) on one chart from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading". The moments of their crossing can be used as trading signals.
The indicator consisting of two moving averages from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".LinearRegSlope V2
Moving average with the linear regression algorithm.
The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.MLP Neural Network Class
CNetMLP provides multilayer perceptron (MLP).