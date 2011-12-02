CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Leading - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8071
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
leading.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Witold Wozniak

The indicator consisting of two moving averages (Lead and its EMA smoothing) on one chart from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading". The moments of their crossing can be used as trading signals.

Leading

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/592

Laguerre Filter Laguerre Filter

The indicator consisting of two moving averages from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

LinearRegSlope V2 LinearRegSlope V2

Moving average with the linear regression algorithm.

WPRSI signal WPRSI signal

The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.

MLP Neural Network Class MLP Neural Network Class

CNetMLP provides multilayer perceptron (MLP).