HLR_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4742
-
The HLR_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the HLR indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator requires HLR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The HLR_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12577
