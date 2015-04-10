CodeBaseSections
Bezier_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

bezier_stdev.mq5 (13.04 KB)
Lizhniyk E

The Bezier indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the Bezier indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK=2.0;  // Square-law filter coefficient

Fig. 1. The Bezier_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12782

