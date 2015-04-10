Join our fan page
Bezier_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4643
Original author:
Lizhniyk E
The Bezier indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the Bezier indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK=2.0; // Square-law filter coefficient
Fig. 1. The Bezier_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12782
