Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AML_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4316
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
andreybs
The AML indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the AML indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK=2.0; // Square-law filter coefficient
Fig. 1. The AML_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12781
The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the Ozymandias indicator.FatlSatlOsma
A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.
The HLR_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the HLR indicator.Leading_Signal
The Leading_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the Leading indicator.