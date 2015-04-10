CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AML_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4316
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
aml_stdev.mq5 (12.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original author:

andreybs

The AML indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the AML indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK=2.0;  // Square-law filter coefficient

Fig. 1. The AML_StDev indicator

Fig. 1. The AML_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12781

Ozymandias_Signal Ozymandias_Signal

The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the Ozymandias indicator.

FatlSatlOsma FatlSatlOsma

A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.

HLR_Signal HLR_Signal

The HLR_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the HLR indicator.

Leading_Signal Leading_Signal

The Leading_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the Leading indicator.