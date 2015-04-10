The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the Ozymandias indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator requires Ozymandias.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_Signal indicator