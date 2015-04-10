Join our fan page
Ozymandias_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend in a separate narrow window as a two-colored straight line, and information on signals as colored stars. It uses the values generated by the Ozymandias indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator requires Ozymandias.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12576
A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.HLRSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the HLR indicator.
The AML indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.HLR_Signal
The HLR_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the HLR indicator.